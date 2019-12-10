‘The Onion’ Takes on Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright’s Hand-Holding Scandal With an Eyebrow-Raising Parody

The latest celebrity article from The Onion has a gruesome take on the Justin Timberlake drama, and some users are shocked. The parody newspaper wrote up a story where Timberlake presents his wife, Jessica Biel with the severed hand of his co-star, Alisha Wainwright to prove his loyalty. The article even includes a doctored photo, to some fans’ horror.

Many people are saying that the story about Timberlake holding hands with Wainwright last month has been blown out of proportion. To put a fine point on it, The Onion took things even further, imagining how Timberlake could truly redeem himself in fans’ eyes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What they came up with was: “Apologetic Justin Timberlake Presents Jessica Biel With Severed Hand Of Alisha Wainwright To Prove Loyalty,” and social media had a field day with it. The article joked that Timberlake had brought Biel Wainwright’s hand on Monday.

“Jessica, I bring you this hand as a humble offering to show you that no other woman could mean anything to me—you are all that matters,” the fictionalized Timberlake said. “Let this be a reminder to you that I am faithful, that I am resolute, and that you should never again doubt the contents of my heart. I love you, baby. There’s no other hand that I’d ever want to hold.”

Some users were amused by the joke, playing along or else rolling their eyes at the coverage.

“Thank goodness for all of us he wasn’t caught having sex with her,” one person quipped.

Apologetic Justin Timberlake Presents Jessica Biel With Severed Hand Of Alisha Wainwright To Prove Loyalty https://t.co/uIa2ce0ocU pic.twitter.com/jGdFWaZkQU — The Onion (@TheOnion) December 9, 2019

“Their prenup includes and eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth clause and he was trying to get a leg up by lending a hand,” added another.

Others thought that this joke took it too far, saying it was a shock value move that did not measure up to The Onion‘s usual standards.

“This is tasteless,” one person tweeted.

“I expected better jokes here,” wrote another on Facebook.

Timberlake and Wainwright are still in New Orleans filming Palmer, a drama about an ex-convict (Timberlake) making new connections after finishing his sentence. The actor finally issued a public apology to his wife on Instagram after speculation ran wild about the photos of him and Wainwright holding hands.

“I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he wrote.

Fans are still split over whether Timberlake took it too far with Wainwright.