'The Middle' Actor Terrence Beasor Dead at 89

Voice-over actor Terrence Beasor has died. Deadline reports that the actor, who recurred on ABC's The Middle, died on May 28 at his Santa Monica home at 89. Wife of over 55 years, actress Muriel Minot, was by his side at the time of his passing, a rep said. A cause of death has not been revealed.

Born on Feb. 2, 1935 in Omaha, Beasor moved to Los Angeles with his family when he was seven. After high school, he joined the Navy for four years, later entering the Pasadena Playhouse in 1953. By the time he was 30, he moved across the country to New York to further pursue acting. He met Minot, who is known for the 2017 film Don't Sleep, in 1968 while they were doing shows at Equity Library Theatre.

They lived in Concord, Massachusetts, for seven years, co-directing several shows in the greater Boston area. After Beasor received his MFA at Brandeis University in 1976, they moved to LA. The pair have appeared together in Days of Our Lives, Gangster Chronicles, The Practice, commercials, and some plays.

Beasor has an extensive filmography that also includes The Incredible Hulk, The Young and the Restless, Police Squad!, Dallas, Hill Street Blues, Cheers, L.A. Law, Dynasty, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Chicago Hope, Star Trek: Voyager, Angel, Gilmore Girls, Scrubs, The Office, Parks and Recreation, Hot in Cleveland, House, Raising Hope, and The Grinder. He had a recurring role on The Middle as Mr. Johnson for five episodes throughout the show's nine-season run.

His final role was in 2020 on an episode of the Showtime series Kidding in Season 2. On top of live-action acting, Terrence Beasor has also done voice work. He's lent his voice to the Stark Trek franchise including shows and video games, as well as Jaws: The Revenge, Remington Steele, Runaway and more. Also in 2020, Beasor was a co-producer on the documentary Little Satchmo, which centered on the secret daughter of Louis Armstrong.

Beasor's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Entertainment Community Fund in his name, noting that "Anything that helps actors would be his wish." According to the organization's website, they are "here to meet the needs of our entertainment community with a unique understanding of the challenges involved in a life in the arts" and help with numerous assistances such as emergency financials, affordable housing, health care and insurance counseling, career development and management, senior care, and more.