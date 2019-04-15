The Masters: Tiger Woods Got Congratulations From a Ton of Celebs

Following his first major victory in 11 years at The Masters on Sunday, Tiger Woods had the support of some pretty famous friends.

The 43-year-old received fan mail from the likes of former President Barack Obama, golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, tennis icon Serena Williams and other celebrities like Hugh Jackman and Nick Jonas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination,” former president Barack Obama wrote following Woods’ fifth Masters Tournament win. He had previously won in 1997, 2000, 2001 and 2005.

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

Those “highs and lows” Obama referred to were at the center of a Nike commercial released immediately after Woods sunk his final putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National. “It’s crazy to think a 43-year-old, who has experienced every high and every low, and has just won his 15th major, is chasing the same dream as a 3-year-old,” the ad read, ending with Nike’s “Just do it” slogan.

The ad also showed a clip of Woods as a young boy saying that he was going to beat six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus, who holds the professional golf record with 18 major wins. Woods has 15.

Nicklaus, who also holds the most Masters wins at six, was happy to see Woods’ victory.

“A big ‘well done’ from me to Tiger Woods!” Nicklaus, 79, tweeted. “I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!!”

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! 👏🏼@TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Tennis champion Serena Williams said she was in tears watching her friend win.

“I am literally in tears watching Tiger Woods,” she wrote. “This is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you buddy.”

Even New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has won six Super Bowls, cracked a joke wondering how long it would take him to win 15. “Congrats Tiger! What a performance,” Brady said.

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

Actor Hugh Jackman congratulated the 15-time major tournament winner, sharing a selfie of his reaction while watching Woods. “What a comeback! Congrats @GCTigerTracker on winning @TheMasters,” he wrote.

Nick Jonas shared a photo of himself and brother Joe Jonas sharing a few beers on a private plane while wearing Masters caps.

“The tradition continues… and OH MY GOD! What an unbelievable day. We watched Tiger Woods win the Masters. Congratulations @tigerwoods that was incredible to watch. History,” Jonas captioned the Instagram photo.

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a photo of the golfer in his iconic red Nike polo and black pants demonstrating his signature fist pump. “The greatest come back in the history of sports! Congrats @TigerWoods!!!!” she wrote.

Following the final putt, Woods threw up his hands in celebration, adorably hugged his 10-year-old son and screamed with joy.

The purse for this year’s Masters was a record $11.5 million, with the winner taking home $2.01 million.

Photo credit: David Cannon / Staff / Getty