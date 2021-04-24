'The Masked Singer': Did Nick Lachey Just Spoil the Piglet Reveal?

✖

The competition is heating up on The Masked Singer as only six individuals are left in the running — Black Swan, Piglet, Russian Dolls, Yeti, Chameleon, and Robopine. Of course, fans have been trying to figure out the identities of the remaining competitors. But, a certain famous actor may have spoiled Piglet's reveal. On Wednesday, the same day on which The Masked Singer airs, Lachey posted a photo of himself with a pig, leading many to believe that it was his way of confirming the speculation about him being behind the Piglet mask.

While Lachey did not mention The Masked Singer in his post, many of his fans took his latest caption to be a statement on the speculation. He wrote, alongside a photo of him at the beach posing with a pig, "You can't be the pig, if you're with the pig." Even though Lachey said that "you can't be the pig" (i.e. that he isn't Piglet), some of his followers still felt as though this statement was more or less a confirmation that he's on the show. One fan even commented, with a pig emoji, "Oh c'mon now, you can't trick us!" Thanks to the clues that the Piglet has shared (specifically, the fact that he may have been a part of a boy band, which many of the judges picked up on), fans have been thinking that Lachey is the masked singer given his background with the group 98°.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Lachey (@nicklachey)

To find out whether Lachey is Piglet, fans will have to tune in to the rest of Season 5 of The Masked Singer, which airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch the series live via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to PopCulture.com readers. Additionally, the episodes are available the day after they air on Hulu via this link. While there is increased speculation regarding Piglet, fans did get to see who was behind the Crab and Seashell masks during the latest episode.

First up, the Crab was unmasked and revealed to have been Bobby Brown. Host Nick Cannon then announced that the Seashell would also be eliminated. They then removed their mask to reveal that they were Tamera Mowry-Housley. Following her time on the show, Mowry-Housley took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from her time on The Masked Singer. She wrote alongside the photos, "Your prayers, support, and encouragement kept me going. Can’t believe I lasted this long. What a blessing. The love and support from everyone has kept me smiling all month long."

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.