The Kelly Rowland Cannes Controversy, Explained

Kelly Rowland grabbed headlines after scolding a Cannes Film Festival security guard on the red carpet — and now a lip reader claims to have deciphered what happened. The former Destiny's Child singer's confrontation with the staff member at the prestigious event captured global attention, leaving many wondering what exactly transpired between the two to elicit such a stern response from Rowland.

The Mea Culpa star was attending Tuesday's premiere of the French film Marcello Mio when a female guard guided her up the famous red steps. The gesture was not well received by Rowland, who scowled and extended her left index finger to admonish the woman.

Rowland's interaction with the female guard started innocently enough. The female staffer accidentally stepped on her dress, prompting the singer to say, "Don't worry," before her mood changed, and she began to confront the guard. "Don't talk to me like that. Don't talk to me like that," she repeated, "expert witness and forensic lip reader" Jeremy Freeman told Page Six. "You're not my mother. I told you not to talk to me like that."

Nevertheless, Rowland, 43, was still irritated and turned around when she reached the top of the stairs to enter the Marcello Mio premiere, yelling, "You still don't talk to me like that," according to Freeman. The spat reportedly erupted because guards helping stars navigate the busy carpet were being "aggressive," and Kelly was trying to ignore it," a source told told the Daily Mail.

"By the time [Rowland] got to the last woman, she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot," the insider told the outlet, claiming the Grammy winner did not "care" if she came off as a "diva."

The incident comes after the "Dilemma" singer made headlines in February when she walked off the set of the Today show. According to reports, Rowland abruptly left the NBC morning show due to a situation involving her dressing room, which was "up to par."

As a result, producers had to scramble to find a replacement for Rowland, who had been scheduled to co-host the show's final hour with Hoda Kotb. Following the widespread media coverage, her publicist released a statement calling Rowland "one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."