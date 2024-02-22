Kelly Rowland's Rep Releases Statement After Reported 'Today' Drama

Kelly Rowland's rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, is calling BS on reports the Mea Culpa star walked off the set of the Today show because of her being displeased with her dressing room. Multiple reports surfaced alleging the Destiny's Child member stormed off the third hour, which she was set to co-host alongside Hoda Kotb, because she was unhappy with her accommodations. Other reports alleged Jennifer Lopez arrived earlier than Rowland and she was provided the larger room. But her rep says the allegations are bogus. Noel-Schuret told Entertainment Tonight, "After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."

Reports allege the producers scrambled to find a replacement, with Rita Ora, who was also a Today guest on the same day as Rowland, was asked to fill in at the last minute. Ora took to Instagram to share her reaction to the news, writing: "Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show," she captioned a photo of her on the Today set. "Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗 Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!"

Industry insiders are aware the dressing rooms at 30 Rockefeller Plaza -- where Today is filmed -- are notoriously small because of the building's location in Midtown Manhattan, and it being an older building. It's considered one of the smallest dressing rooms in the business.

Rowland is ignoring the drama thus far. But she recently gave props to Sherri Shepherd for her accommodations on her FOX daytime talk show. "We needed you," she told Shepherd.

The TV host followed it up with her own comment via Instagram, joking to a follower: "I guess her dressing room was acceptable" about Rowland, Shepherd commented, "Oh we gave her a gorgeous room!❤."