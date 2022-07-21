'The Kardashians': Why Producers Kept Kourtney Kardashian Bashing Them Over Proposal Edit

Kourtney Kardashian's rollercoaster relationship with Scott Disick is no secret. The two dated on and off for ten years before calling it quits one final time in 2015 amid Disick's ongoing issues with drinking and infidelity. Since then, both have moved on, with Disick dating several women since the split. Kardashian has had a few relationships as well, recently tying the knot to longtime friend Travis Barker. Season 1 of the family's Hulu reality series The Kardashians chronicled her and Barker's PDA-filled romance and Disick's fear of sling access to the family with his ex in a serious relationship. Kardashian paid it no mind, and on the evening of her proposal, all she wanted to bask in was her fairytale. But watching the episode back, she became angry at how much time her family spent considering Disick's feelings.

Her sisters spoke about whether or not Disick would go off the rail. They even questioned if the Poosh founder had any empathy for Disick, knowing the pain he's felt since their relationship ended and him hoping they'd one day reconcile. But Kardashian insists Disick had more than enough time to get his act together and did nothing to prove to her he was worth another shot. Instead, she wants to focus on her happy ever after and blasted producers for the final edit.

"We film and have the best time ever, and then we've been watching the edits, and we're just so annoyed because they're swirling us in with this drama," Kardashian told a friend during one episode. "Especially when I saw my engagement episode," she clarified. "Editors or whoever [are] taking it as, 'Let's take Kourtney. She's the chosen one to be the drama.' That night I wasn't like, 'God, everyone's such f—ing a–holes for bringing up [Scott],'" she recalled.

She continued: "It wasn't a part of the night….I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and give us our respect… Let us have our moment," she said before adding: "It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairy-tale love story that is my reality. I am in one of the best places I've ever been in my life, and it's time for our show to catch up."

Executive producer Ben Winston felt it was important to keep Kardashian's rant in the episode. He explained why while speaking alongside other EPs on the show, including Khloe and Kris.

"I liked the fact that we put that in there," he said during a panel discussion at a For Your Consideration event, The Hollywood Reporter notes. "We've almost given her her voice of the cut that she didn't like, and we put it on air and I think that's fair to her. When they don't like the show, I like the fact that they say it, even if that means there are articles saying, 'Hey, you're doing stuff they don't like,'" he added. "I think that's a really fascinating bit, and they deserve huge credit for allowing that."