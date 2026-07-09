‘The Hunting Party’ Star Reveals She’s Leaving LA After Show’s Cancellation

The Hunting Party has left TV after two seasons and now one of the show’s stars, Sara Garcia, is making an exit of her own.

Following news that the drama/crime series couldn’t find a financer for a third season, Garcia took to her Instagram account to announce that her and her husband, Chris Crawford, are leaving Los Angeles.

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“LA has been a special place for us, we’ve lived, we’ve laughed and we’ve fallen in love here,” Garcia wrote. “Will miss your palms, the beach and most importantly the people we’ve met. But the beautiful thing about community is that it can be wide spread and far reaching. Grateful for everything this city taught me and to those who made it feel like home. But start spreading the news cause we’re about to start a new chapter.”

Something tells us the couple is likely headed to New York next …

Garcia played “Jennifer Garcia,” a military intelligence officer in The Hunting Party. She appeared in 18 of the 23 episodes that aired on NBC across two seasons, beginning in January of 2025 and ultimately ending – unexpectantly – in May 2026.

There were hopes that The Hunting Party would find a home and tie together a season two finale that ended on a cliff hanger. But despite next-day episodes airing on Peacock and the series’ first season streaming on Netflix to high ratings, the NBC show was axed.

The Hunting Party was created by J.J. Bailey and followed an investigative team who attempts to find and capture killers that have escaped from a hidden prison whose existence is not known to the public. Starring alongside Garcia, 32, were Melissa Roxburgh, Patrick Sabongui, Nick Wechsler (Season 1), and Josh McKenzie. All of the cast’s options expired the first week of July, effectively signaling the end of the series.