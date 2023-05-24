The Gap Sues Kanye West for $2 Million

The Gap is suing Kanye West for $2 million following their dissolved partnership, accusing the embattled rapper of making unauthorized modifications to a Los Angeles rental property for which the landlord is seeking payment. Gap filed a claim in LA court last month against West, 45, and his Yeezy clothing line, according to court documents obtained by The New York Post. Last year, Gap was sued by Art City Center, a company claiming to own the building leased to Gap, for "damages" to the building it is leasing to the clothing company. According to the lawsuit, an exterior ramp was built in the east side parking lot, a tunnel was installed in the lot, ceiling lights were removed, a wall was built, and three bathrooms were removed.

Gap is attempting to shift blame to West, whose Yeezy Gap collaboration was announced in 2020. As per the suit against West, "by making and not repairing or restoring the foregoing alterations of the premises that [West] made without Gap's participation or approval, [West] breached the strategic agreement and directly and proximately caused Gap to incur expenses to repair and restore the premises." According to Gap, West should be held responsible for any damages it owes Art City, as well as the $2 million in compensatory damages. A string of anti-Semitic comments made by the "Stronger" rapper led Gap to end its collaboration with him last fall. "Antisemitism, racism, and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values," the company stated at the time.

Kanye West Sued by The Gap for $2 Million https://t.co/8frNw4DYJX — TMZ (@TMZ) May 23, 2023

But West later had a different explanation for the venture's failure. "Everyone knows that I'm the leader, I'm the king," West said during an appearance on CNBC. "A king can't live in someone else's castle. A king has to make his own castle." In September, West walked away from his partnership with Gap, alleging that the company made empty promises to him that were unfulfilled. Additionally, West was forced to forfeit an exclusive Yeezy deal with Adidas due to his controversial remarks. The apparel company relationship accounted for $1.5 billion of West's estimated $2 billion fortune, resulting in West losing his billionaire status. Earlier this month, Adidas announced it would begin selling the Yeezy shoe inventory from its terminated Yeezy partnership later this month. The company said that all proceeds from the sale would be donated to organizations that fight racism and hate.