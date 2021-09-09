‘The Flash’ Actor Logan Williams’ Cause of Death Released

Logan Williams, the 16-year-old actor who played a young Barry Allen on the hit CW series The Flash, died from a fentanyl overdose, according to Canada’s BC Coroners Service’s findings. Released five months after Williams’ April 1 death, the coroner’s report listed Williams’ cause of death “unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl).” His death was classified as “accidental.” The report follows a preliminary toxicology report released in May, which determined his death accidental acute drug toxicity.

Obtained by the New York Post, the coroner’s report noted, “toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported. Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic.” The report noted that an investigation into his passing carried out by police concluded Williams’ death was not the result of suspicious circumstances, noting that “street drugs often contain unexpected substances which can potentially pose increased risk.” The report added that the teen “struggled with mental health concerns and had a history of consuming illicit substances.” According to the report, Williams in 2019 “came into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD),” and while “support services were provided including residential treatment,” Williams “often declined to participate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the BC Coroners Service, on Feb. 26, 2020, just five weeks before his death, Williams was found “unresponsive after consuming [illicit] substances. He was resuscitated and “diagnosed with a significant brain injury that affected his memory and functioning.” The 16-year-old spent two weeks in the hospital before he was discharged on March 11 “to a specialized resource with recommendations for supervision.” Williams left the residential care home on April 1. When he later returned, he “appeared agitated and under the influence of a substance.” On April 2, an employee at the home discovered Williams “unresponsive and not breathing.” Drug paraphernalia was “located near to Logan’s body.”

The teen actor’s mother Marlyse Williams, who confirmed her son’s passing in a statement to TriCity News just two days after his death, previously said her son died of a fentanyl overdose. Opening up about the circumstances surrounding Williams’ deathwith The New York Daily News in May, Marlyse revealed that her son suffered from addiction for years, beginning around the time he was 13. She said that life as a young actor became “way too stressful” for Williams, who began using marijuana during a hiatus in his career. She revealed his drug abuse eventually escalated to fentanyl.

Raised in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Williams was best known for his portrayal of a young Barry Allen on The Flash. He appeared in eight episodes of The CW series from 2014 to 2015. He also appeared in an episode of Supernatural and two episodes of The Whispers. He starred as Miles Montgomery in 13 episodes of Lori Loughlin’s When Calls The Heart between 2014 and 2016.