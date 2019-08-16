Priest From ‘The Exorcist’ Accused of Sexually Abusing a Student

It’s been nearly 50 years since The Exorcist first terrified audiences on the big screen, and now the priest from the film, Father William J. O’Malley, has been accused of sexually abusing a student. According to TMZ, O’Malley — who played Father Dyer in the iconic horror flick — was named in court documents related to claims that he sexually assaulted a then 17-year-old student “multiple times” in 1985 and 1986.

The accuser reportedly stated that they the abuse they were subjected to took place in a school classroom, hallway, and at school events. Notably, the outlet cites O’Malley leaving McQuaid Jesuit High in Rochester right after the ’85-’86 school year. He went on to take a job at Fordham Prep in the Bronx.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Officials from McQuaid have stated that they do not have any record of sexual abuse claims against O’Malley, therefore it is not discernible if this was his reason for leaving. The 87-year-old is currently living at Fordham University, after being fired from Fordham Prep School in 2012, for reportedly having an “abrasive” old-school style of teaching.

Real-life priest who starred in ‘The Exorcist’ accused of sexually assaulting student in the ’80s: report https://t.co/5WcnY4NdwS — Raw Story (@RawStory) August 16, 2019

The lawsuit was filed against the Rochester diocese, as well as several schools and churches. O’Malley is not a defendant of the lawsuit, rather, McQuaid Jesuit High was named.

The suit is the result of a new Child Victims Act in New York, which alleged victims 1-year to bring forth allegations which would have previously expired under the state’s statute of limitations laws.

Priest who starred in ‘The Exorcist’ accused of sexually abusing student in the 1980s https://t.co/60e0iJrp4z via @USATODAY — Mark (@pawyai1) August 16, 2019

The lawsuit states that the alleged victim claims the abuse he was subjected to caused him to suffer “severe emotional and psychological distress, humiliation, fright, dissociation, anger, depression, anxiety, family turmoil and loss of faith.”

O’Malley only ever acted in the one film, but years later he appeared in a documentary about The Exorcist titled, Legacy of The Exorcist.

He also turned up in an episode of E! True Hollywood Story, as well as The Fear of God: 25 Years of ‘The Exorcist — another Exorcist documentary.

‘The Exorcist’ Priest Accused of Sexually Abusing Student in 1980s #AnOpenSecret. Will @FordhamNYC keep providing this man with sanctuary?#AnOpenSecret

https://t.co/DBkhPPF83M via @TMZ — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) August 16, 2019

At this time, O’Malley does not appear to have issue a statement on the accusations against him.