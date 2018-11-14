‘The Conners’ Guest Star Juliette Lewis Ponders Whether ‘Satan Is Controlling the Universe’ in Instagram Video

Juliette Lewis is wondering if Britney Spears can save the world from Satan. In a goofy set of videos posted to Instagram, The Conners guest star rocked out to Spears’ hit song “Work Bitch” while driving.

“Simpler times!” Lewis yelled over the blaring music while bobbing her head back and forth and lip syncing the lyrics.

In another video shared in the same post, the 45-year-old actress and singer says, “Can’t you save us, Britney Spears? Can we be saved? God, what, is Satan controlling the universe?!”

#SimplerTimes

Lewis, who stars in HBO’s Camping alongside Jennifer Garner, appeared in a guest role in The Conners as Blue, David Healy’s (Johnny Galecki) girlfriend. In the episode, “Tangled Up in Blue,” which aired on Oct. 30, viewers got a glimpse into David’s relationship with his new girlfriend. In the final season of Roseanne, David reappeared on his daughter’s birthday after spending time abroad doing humanitarian work. He announced plans to move back to Lanford so he could be close to his kids and simultaneously asked Darlene (Sara Gilbert) for a divorce so that he could pursue his relationship with Blue.

Lewis seemed ecstatic to join the cast of The Conners, sharing an arm-in-arm photo with Galecki and Gilbert on Instagram. She used a generous smattering of hashtags, including #LuckyMe, #GreatWriting and #ReunitedWIthMyGrizwaldBro, with the latter serving as a reference to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, in which she and Galecki played brother and sister.

Lewis is always poised to turn any moment into a party, as is evident from her social media feed, but she told PEOPLE in 2014 that her life hasn’t always been easy.

She said she once deemed herself a “heavy pothead” and got deeper into drugs, dabbling with painkillers and cocaine. Eventually she entered a rehab program and has been sober since she was in her 20s.

She told the magazine that most of the media stories surrounding her were “usually about Brad Pitt,” who she dated for three years when she was 17 and he was 27, “or drug addiction, which hasn’t been me since I was 22.”

“I’m 40. I quit all my bullshit at 22. There is growth. Get out of the past,” Lewis explained at the time. “I used to be really insular, really introverted,” she said. “I couldn’t articulate myself.”

Drug addiction wasn’t the only form that her troubles came in. “I can tell you I have dealt with mania my whole life,” she told PEOPLE in 2015, adding that her network of family and friends helped her pull through.

“I traveled a lot, I dealt with my priorities,” she said. “I have such a beautiful, strong family and friends and they are like everything to me.”