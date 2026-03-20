‘The Challenge’ Star and Wife Expecting Baby Girl Together

The Challenge legend Derrick Kosinski and his wife, Nicole, recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, the couple revealed they will welcome a girl later this year. The post featured a snapshot of their almost 2-year-old son, Maverick, sitting beside red and pink roses, holding ultrasound photos.

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“Baby Girl Kosinski Loading…September 2026,” the post’s caption reads.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Derrick and Nicole opened up about their family’s expansion.

“We had been planning for this next chapter,” the couple shared. “So seeing the positive test was exciting and special, knowing it was something we hoped and prayed for. She is already so loved.”

Continuing to speak about the pregnancy, Derrick and Nicole said, “So far, we’ve kept the news between our kids and the grandparents. The thought of our daughter joining our crew of Kosinski boys has everyone especially excited.”

Regarding the pregnancy symptoms Nicole was experiencing, the couple revealed, “There’s been plenty of nausea and a lot of exhaustion so far, but this little girl is such a gift. Knowing that truly outweighs the not-so-great symptom.”

They further noted that they already had a name, which they had chosen years before they even had Maverick. “It already feels so perfect for her, but we’re keeping it close to our hearts for now.”

Along with Maverick, Derrick has a teenage son, Derrick Jr., from a previous relationship. The couple said that Maverick is excited about his little sister.

“Our little guy already checks Mommy’s belly for his little sissy,” they added. “He is soooo happy to become a big brother and have a built-in best friend. Derrick Jr. is excited to now be a big brother x2.”