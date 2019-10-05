Kate Middleton’s Younger Brother James Reportedly Engaged to Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton is reportedly engaged according to The Daily Mail. The younger brother of Kate Middleton has proposed to girlfriend Alizee Thevenet and the formal announcement should be made in the coming week.

Middleton started dating the French financial analyst based in London last year according to PEOPLE and according to a source, they’ve been keeping the news under wraps for a while.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’ve got engaged. Alizee has been wearing a beautiful sapphire sparkler,” a friend told The Daily Mail. “They’ve been keeping the engagement secret, but news has started to leak out among their friends. They’ll be announcing it formally next week.”

View this post on Instagram Sail away with me ⛵️ ☀️ A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on May 7, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

The couple has managed to keep their romance quiet and out of public thought to this point but they have shared some glimpses. The 32-year-old invited Thevenet along on his family’s vacation to St. Barts alongside sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

Before that trip, the couple had been spotted together in December 2018 attending Henry van Straubenzee Memorial Fund’s Christmas Carol Service at St. Luke’s Church according to PEOPLE. He has also shared numerous photos alongside Thevenet on his social media profile.

View this post on Instagram caption this 🐾 #goldenretriever #summervibes #dogsofinstagram #happydog A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) on Jul 16, 2019 at 7:52am PDT

According to PEOPLE, Thevenet lists that she “grew up in six different countries” on her LinkedIn profile, including Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England.

News of the engagement is sure to please Middleton’s mother, Carole. She has made mention of her hopes for her son’s love life in a 2018 chat with The Telegraph.

“I’m definitely hands-on. I don’t find it complicated,” Carole told the outlet about being a mother. “My biggest fear [as her children grew up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close. There are times when they say, ‘Can you do this, or that?’ And I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work. I have two lovely sons-in-law, and I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law.”

James Middleton has previously dated actress Donna Air according to PEOPLE and also kept his relationship fairly private for the duration. We can likely expect the same ahead of his marriage.