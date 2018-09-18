‘The 100’ Star Marie Avgeropoulos Charged With Felony After Domestic Violence Arrest

The 100 star Marie Avgeropoulos has reportedly been charged with a felony following her domestic violence arrest in August.

According to TMZ, Avgeropoulos’ lawyer appeared in a hearing on Monday and argued against the charges.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As was previously reported, the actress was involved in an incident with her boyfriend that led to him calling the police after he allegedly hit him.

He now wants the charges against her dropped as he claims that she was on a new medication that caused her to have an adverse reaction when she mixed it with wine. He also says that he did not know calling the police would result in her arrest, citing a different set of protocols where he is from in Canada for when authorities intervene.

The arrest stemmed from police discovering marks on Avgeropoulos’ boyfriend’s body when they arrived, as well as blood. He states now that the blood was from a reopened wound that he initially got while mountain biking.

Avgeropoulos and her boyfriend have lived together for the last three years and continue to do so, therefore he is also not pursuing a kind of restraining order as he asserts that she is not a violent or aggressive person by nature and does not pose a threat.

Actress Marie Avgeropoulos of the CW’s ‘The 100’ pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend last month //t.co/2pBS5ONYtL pic.twitter.com/2EAArLjrC9 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 17, 2018

As previously mentioned, Avgeropoulos is most well-known from her role as Octavia Blake on the The CW’s post-apocalyptic sci-fi series The 100, but she has also been in a number of other series as well.

Cult, The Inbetweeners, and Fringe are just a few of the TV shows that she has appeared in over the years.

In addition to her TV work, Avgeropoulos has turned up in a number of films. Her list of movie credits includes films like Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief; I Love You, Beth Cooper; and Tracers.

Her most recent film credit was 2016s Dead Rising: Watchtower, which is based in the Dead Rising video game series by Capcom.

Avgeropoulos has been starring on The 100 as a part of the main cast since it began in 2014. To date the show has aired five seasons — the fifth of which finished in August just before her arrest — and has been renewed for a sixth.

At this time, the actress does not appear to have commented publicly on her legal troubles.