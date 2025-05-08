‘That’s So Raven’ Star Hospitalized: GoFundMe Launched for Rondell Sheridan

Television actor Rondell Sheridan, recognized by audiences worldwide as Victor Baxter from the popular Disney series That’s So Raven and its spinoffs, has turned to public support after being sidelined by a serious medical condition. The performer revealed his challenging health situation through an emotional social media announcement this week.

Sheridan disclosed that his medical journey began in early April while traveling, with an initial diagnosis suggesting gastric issues before medical professionals identified the more serious condition of pancreatitis following comprehensive testing. “On April 10th, I was in the road and got sick. They thought it was gastric. I got home on the 12th and immediately went to the hospital at North Ridge. I was told it’s pancreatitis. Tons of tests. I was in the hospital for nine days,” the actor explained in his heartfelt Instagram message shared on May 6.

The health setback has significantly impacted Sheridan’s professional activities, with the performer noting that his recovery timeline remains uncertain. This extended inability to work prompted the creation of a crowdfunding campaign seeking assistance with accumulating healthcare expenses and daily necessities during his recovery.

The Cleveland Clinic describes pancreatitis as inflammation of the pancreas, which can manifest as either a temporary condition or develop into a chronic health issue. The website notes that while the ailment primarily causes abdominal discomfort, common triggers include alcohol consumption and gallstones, though Sheridan’s specific case details weren’t disclosed.

The fundraising initiative, managed by Sheridan’s close associate Isabel Beyoso, initially established a target of $35,000. According to information on the GoFundMe page, “The doctors have said he just has to wait for his pancreas to do what it’s going to do before any further treatment can be considered, and in the meantime, he will be mostly bedridden, while in recovery.”

The crowdfunding effort has garnered substantial support, exceeding its original goal with contributions surpassing $41,000 at the time of reporting. Notably, fellow comedy performer Kenan Thompson appears to have contributed significantly to the cause, with GoFundMe records indicating a $7,000 donation attributed to the Saturday Night Live cast member.

Sheridan’s announcement prompted varied reactions from fans, with numerous supporters expressing well-wishes while others questioned why former colleagues or Disney weren’t providing financial assistance. “Get well soon Mr. Baxter,” wrote one supporter, referencing the actor’s beloved character, while another commenter pointedly asked, “Where’s Raven and Cory? They should be taking care of you,” referring to former co-stars Raven-Symoné and Kyle Massey.

The actor’s television career spans multiple generations of Disney Channel programming, having portrayed the same character across the original That’s So Raven series (2003-2007), the spinoff Cory in the House (2007-2008), and most recently in Raven’s Home from 2017 to 2023. Beyond his screen work, Sheridan has maintained an active stand-up comedy career, though he previously acknowledged the lasting recognition from his Disney Channel role, sharing an anecdote with PopCulture.com about being recognized while traveling internationally.