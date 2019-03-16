‘That’s So Raven’ Alum Kyle Massey Accused of Sexual Misconduct With Minor

Disney Channel star Kyle Massey is being sued for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old girl.

Massey is best known for playing the main character’s little brother, Cory, on That’s So Raven from 2003 to 2007. The former child star is now facing a lawsuit from a fan who says she first met him in 2009, when she was 4 years old. According to a report by TMZ, Massey is accused of sending her sexually explicit photos and videos.

According to the lawsuit, the girl and her mother met Massey at Universal City when she was young. The actor kept in contact with her over the years, portraying himself as a fatherly figure in her life. The girl was an aspiring performer in her own right, and she hoped that Massey could help her make connections.

Massey reportedly spoke to the girl’s mother in December. He invited her to fly out to Los Angeles so that he could help her get an agent and get started in the business. He even offered to let her stay with him and his girlfriend.

Days later, Massey allegedly began sending “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” to the girl. This included “a Snapchat image of Massey holding his penis with a corresponding text message that reads ‘LOL/Just me messing with u LOL.’”

Now the girl and her mother are seeking at least $1.5 million in damages from Massey. So far, the actor has not responded to the allegations or the lawsuit.

Massey has kept busy since his days on the Disney Channel. After That’s So Raven, the actor got a spinoff titled Cory in the House, where he moved to the White House with his father, Victor Baxter (Rondell Sheridan), who was hired as the president’s new personal chef.

In recent years, Massey has performed in numerous movies, TV shows, shorts and animated works. He was in the cast of Fish Hooks, a cartoon on the Disney Channel for several years, and has made appearances on Gotham, Comedy Bang! Bang! and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

So far, Massey is not among the That’s So Raven alum invited to appear on Raven’s Home, the new reboot of the Disney Channel classic. The show picks up with Raven Baxter (Raven Symone) years later as a single mother, living with her best friend Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and their children.

In a recent interview on The Talk, Symone revealed Sheridan will reprise his role this season, and Johnathan McDaniel will be back as Raven’s ex-boyfriend, Devon Carter. Other former cast members are still going through trouble, however, including Massey and Orlando Brown, who played Raven’s best friend Eddie Thomas.