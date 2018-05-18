Texas School Shooting: Harley Quinn Voice Actor Tara Strong Livid on Twitter

Tara Strong has chimed in after at least eight people were killed during a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas on Friday morning, with the voice actor sharing her thoughts on the matter on Twitter.

Strong, who has worked on shows including The Fairly OddParents, Rugrats and The Powerpuff Girls, used the social media platform to call for gun control.

“Hearing the sweet young voices on the news recounting the horror they just survived is beyond heartbreaking,” she wrote. “Their lives are forever changed. Those voices should be laughing, playing & learning.”

She also responded to one user who told her to “stick to your cosplay.”

“Kids DIED,” Strong replied. “I should just ‘dress up’ but I’m not entitled to an opinion. F @realDonaldTrump & the rhetoric he made commonplace.”

CNN reports Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as saying that the shooter, who is in custody, is believed to be a student in his teens. A second person who has been detained is also believed to be a student at the school.

President Trump responded to the shooting by saying that these shootings have “been going on too long in our country” and that his administration was “determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools, and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves, and to others.”

That statement came after an initial tweet in which Trump wrote, “School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!”

Strong responded to Trump’s tweet, writing, “YOU’RE THE DAMN PRESIDENT. DO SOMETHING. #gunsensenow.”

She also disparaged him and other politicians who have taken money from the National Rifle Association.

“Hey @NRA, @DLoesch @realDonaldTrump @tedcruz & every politician taking money from the #NRA,” the actress tweeted. “You have MORE blood on your hands today. Innocent children. We will vote out every #POS taking #NRABloodMoney.”

