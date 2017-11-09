LAPD Opens Investigation Into Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault Report

The Los Angeles Police Department is opening an investigation after actor Terry Crews filed a report on Wednesday claiming that he was sexually assaulted.

The case has been handed over to the robbery/homicide division which also handles sex crimes, according to THR. No further details were provided about the filing other than that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor was the victim in the report.

The suspect of the sexual assault report is believed to be WME agent Adam Venit. After Crews came out with his allegations on social media, Venit was put on leave from the agency.

Crews tweeted on October 10 that a “high-level Hollywood executive” groped his “privates” during a party last year. The 49-year-old actor claimed that the alleged assault happened in front of his wife.

“Jumping back, I said, ‘What are you doing?!’ He just grinned like a jerk,” he wrote.

Crews said that he told other people at the party about the encounter and that Venit called him the next day to apologize.

Last month, Crews addressed the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct allegations and compared the recent swelling support for the assault accusers to the Emancipation Proclamation.

“Hollywood is now pre-Weinstein and post-Weinstein. It’s like the Emancipation Proclamation,” Crews recently said. “There was one day you were a slave. Next day you’re free. First of all, now people in Hollywood are free to say what they want to say and say what’s happening…Hollywood will never be the same. I promise you that.”

While Venit doesn’t represent Crews, he does rep a number of Hollywood A-listers including Vince Vaughn, Sylvester Stallone, Steve Martin, Rob Lowe, Russell Brand, Kevin James, Eddie Murphy, Diane Keaton and Adam Sandler.

Venit also represents Dustin Hoffman and Brett Ratner, two men who are also facing sexual misconduct accusations of their own.