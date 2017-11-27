Terri Irwin Denies Quitting Australia Zoo for Son’s Hollywood Career

Terri Irwin, the widow of Steve Irwin, denied a report she’s leaving Australia Zoo so she can spend more time in the U.S. and oversee her son’s career.

The Australian tabloid New Idea claimed Irwin was leaving the zoo, which she owns, so she could be closer to son Robert Irwin while he pursues a career on American television. The 19-year-old Bindi Irwin, who won Dancing With The Stars in 2015, was being left to run the zoo, according to the report.

“It’s all anyone is talking about… Terri has given it all up and now Bindi is in charge,” a source was quoted as telling the tabloid.

“It’s just tabloid gossip,” an Australia Zoo official told The Daily Mail, denying the New Idea report. “There is no truth to this report.”

The New Idea report was published after Robert started making appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which is filmed in New York. Irwin was also not seen at the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner for the first time since 2006, but Bindi represented the Irwin family instead.

The Australia Zoo in Burwah, Queensland opened in 1970 and was founded by Steve Irwin’s parents, Bob and Lyn Irwin. After Steve Irwin’s death in September 2006 at age 44, Irwin took over ownership.

The 53-year-old Irwin was born in Eugene, Oregon and married Steve Irwin in 1992.