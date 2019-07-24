Terri Irwin Comments on Daughter Bindi’s Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Chandler Powell

Terri Irwin couldn’t be happier after daughter Bindi Irwin got engaged to longtime beau Chandler Powell on her 21st birthday. The Crocodile Hunter star took to Twitter after the big news broke to share a family photo with her soon-to-be son-in-law, daughter, and son Robert alongside her congratulations.

“Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful [Bindi Irwin] said yes,” Terri wrote, adding a heartbreaking aside about late husband Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006 due to an injury sustained from a sting ray. “I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bindi revealed her major milestone on Twitter Wednesday, sharing photos from their engagement shoot with a heartwarming caption.

“On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life,” Irwin, who turned 21 Wednesday, captioned the romantic photos. “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added to PEOPLE, “I am overjoyed to be sharing the news that Chandler and I are engaged! This has been the most special day celebrating my 21st birthday.”

“I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler,” she added. “We’ve been together for nearly 6 years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

Powell added to the outlet that the proposal was “the most perfect and beautiful day of my life.”

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photoshoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he revealed. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”

Terri isn’t the only Irwin to weigh in on the engagement. Bindi’s brother Robert made sure to shout out their love on social media as well, writing on Instagram, “I am beyond happy for you two. You are true soulmates and have always been so completely perfect for each other. Love you both and congratulations.”

Photo credit: Twitter/Terri Irwin