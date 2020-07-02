‘Teen Mom’s Tots Over the Years

Teen Mom first arrived on TV screens back in 2009, introducing viewers to stars Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell and their kids. In 2011, fans were introduced to Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans via Teen Mom 2, and the ladies’ journeys have continued to play out on MTV ever since.

Along with the evolution of the series’ stars, viewers have also watched their kids grow up, with many of the women having more kids since their days on 16 and Pregnant.

Click through to see how the ladies’ tiny tots have grown from their early days on TV to now.

Farrah Abraham

Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, is now eight years old, and Abraham appears to be focusing on making Sophia a mini reality star as well. Sophia has had her own web series and her mom named her boutique, Sophia Laurent, after Sophia.

Maci Bookout

Bookout’s eldest child, son Bentley, who she shared with ex Ryan Edwards, is now 8. Bookout has since has two more children with husband Taylor McKinney — daughter Jayde, 2, and son Maverick Reed McKinney, 1.

Amber Portwood

Portwood is mom to daughter Leah, 8, with ex Gary Shirley.

Catelynn Lowell

While Lowell gave her first child with now-husband Tyler Baltierra, daughter Carly, up for adoption, the two welcomed 2-year-old daughter Novalee in 2015.

Chelsea Houska

Houska shares daughter Aubree, 7 with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. In October 2016, she married Cole DeBoer, and the pair welcomed son Watson Cole in January 2017.

Kailyn Lowry

Lowry is mom to two kids — son Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. She is currently pregnant with her third child.

Jenelle Evans

Evans’ first child, son Jace, was born in 2009, and is currently under the custody of Evans’ mom, Barbara, although Jenelle has visitation. Jenelle’s second child, son Kaiser, was born in 2014. Kaiser’s dad is Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith. The 25-year-old is currently engaged to fiancé David Eason, and the couple welcomed daughter Ensley in January 2017.

Leah Messer

Messer welcomed twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace with ex-husband Corey Simms in 2009. The pair later split, and Messer married Jeremy Calvert. She gave birth to their daughter Adalynn Faith in 2013, and the couple separated in 2015.

Briana DeJesus

Previously a cast member on Teen Mom 3, DeJesus joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 in March. DeJesus is mom to daughter Nova, 5, with ex Devoin Austin, and welcomed daughter Stella Star in early July.

