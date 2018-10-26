‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Bristol Palin ‘Heartbroken’ After Ex Dakota Meyer Cuts off Relationship With Stepson Tripp

Bristol Palin will be moving out and moving on from her marriage to Dakota Meyer in the next episode of Teen Mom OG, as well as revealing how it’s affecting her son, Tripp.

Palin will be seen finally moving out of the shared home, having to stay there even after separating due to financial reasons. In a new clip from the upcoming episode of the MTV reality series, Palin talks to a producer while packing up her 9-year-old Tripp’s room.

They discuss the custody arrangement between Palin and Meyer relating to Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1, when the producer asks about his relationship with his former stepson.

“He hasn’t reached out to Tripp and Tripp is crushed by it,” Bristol tells the producer. “It breaks my heart.”

Palin later confirms that Meyer remains an active participant in the girls’ lives, just not Tripp’s, as first reported by Hollywood Life. However, Tripp’s father, Levi Johnston, has reportedly stepped up and turned into a great dad.

“I’m thankful Tripp’s dad is doing amazing,” she said. “We’ve turned a corner.”

Despite the custody drama, Palin admitted she still believes getting a divorce was the right decision.

“I’m feeling relieved. I can get back on m own. I can be a better mom and have more patience and not be walking on egg shells.”

The clip comes after the latest episode of the reality series showed Bristol getting visibly upset after Meyer moved her things out of their bedroom and into a guest room.

“When I came back to Texas, Dakota had moved all my stuff into the guest bedroom,” she told her mom, who replied, “Of course that was a symbolic thing.”

“100 percent,” Palin agreed. “I’m not comfortable with stuff like that, and I know that in my divorce it says I can stay in the house for a year, but it’s tough on the kids. Can you imagine [9-year-old son Tripp] coming home from California and seeing his mom’s stuff gone out of her room?”

“That’s heartbreaking, Bristol,” Sarah said.

During the episode, she also revealed that Meyer had called to ask for the ring back, and Bristol started to cry as she worries about whether or not the parents would ever get to a place where they would be civil to each other again.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.