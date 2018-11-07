‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Served With Cease and Desist Over Boxing Match Comments

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has been served with a cease and desist order over her comments about the celebrity boxing match she recently backed out of.

According to TMZ, celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman had his legal team — the Gallagher Law Group — send over the paperwork demanding that she stop publicly defaming him.

The comments that Feldman is referring to in his letter likely stem from a past interview Abraham did with TMZ wherin she said that he had been bullying her over her planned match against Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander, and that he was in breach of contract.

In another recent interview, Abraham’s mother shared some inside info into the situation as well, alleging that the boxing promoter did not meet the terms that both parties had agreed to.

“We were all planning on getting together up there and watching the match,” Debra Danielsen stated. “I said, ‘What about my travel? When do we fly in? Where are we staying?’ They were supposed to get back to all of us. Farrah was like, ‘Mom, he didn’t even get me a ticket!’ I don’t call that Farrah dropping out.”

She added, “It’s ridiculous. They didn’t deliver what they said they would provide in regard to travel and hotel. We’re used to being treated properly. Right now, no one is showing up on our side. If Farrah doesn’t show up, there is no fight!”

Feldman refutes these claims, reportedly saying that it wasn’t that he did not deliver, but, rather, that Abaham simply wanted too much more, after he had already paid her up front, provided her with training and equipment, and reserved a number of hotel suits for her family and entourage. A source close to the situation previously shared claims that support this notion.

“[It was] typical Farrah with her diva demands,” the source stated. “She wanted 30 rooms, flights for six people… She was very demanding and difficult to work with.”

Following Danielson’s comments, a representative for the promoter stated that Abraham had not dropped out, and that both parties were still working together to resolve the situation.

“As of yesterday, they are still going through with it,” the representative told Radar. “She’s a partner. She’s on contract. She’s an equity partner. For her to back out, she could get sued for millions. … If she does drop out, we would find another athlete. The show would still go on.”

At this time, there is no word on if the fight will still happen.