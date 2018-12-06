‘Teen Mom’ Bristol Palin’s Brother Track Checks Into Halfway House After Assault Arrests

Track Palin turned himself into a halfway house Wednesday following his conviction for an assault charge.

Sarah Palin’s son was convicted for assaulting his father and later arrested for allegedly hitting a woman.

As first reported by the Associated Press, the 29-year-old was originally set to report to the halfway house on Oct. 31 after a judge ruled that Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin’s older brother was disqualified from participating in a therapeutic program for veterans in the wake of his September arrest.

Track will reportedly spend one year in custody, Us Weekly writes.

He made headlines in late September when he was arrested in Wasilla, Alaska, after state troopers were called to his home in response to a report of a disturbance. During the tense situation, Track allegedly told a female friend she could not leave his house and then took away her phone and hit her in the head.

“Investigation revealed [Track Palin] assaulted an acquaintance at his residence,” Alaska state trooper wrote in their police report. “When the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone. While being placed under arrest, Palin physically resisted troopers.”

At the time, the Army veteran was charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and pleaded not guilty to the four misdemeanors.

Track was previously charred in a similar domestic violence case in 2016. He was accused of punching his girlfriend in the face and kicking her in the knee for talking to her ex. He also allegedly had a weapon in his hand during the incident.

He was said to be “uncooperative, belligerent and evasive” when officers responded to the incident.

Track was also involved in an alleged assault against his father, Todd Palin, in late 2017. He pleaded guilty to charges in the later case and was sentenced to 90-day therapeutic program back in June.

Bristol broke her silence on Track’s charges related to his father in an interview published just before the September arrest.

“My brother is a grown man, and I really don’t have anything to even say about it,” Bristol, 27, told the publication. “He’s an adult, and he makes his own decisions just like I make my own decisions.”

AP writes Track’s plea deal also calls for him to serve 10 days in jail if he completed a therapeutic program and a year behind bars if he did not. Now that he has turned himself into the halfway house, it’s up to the Department of Corrections to determine if he will serve the time in the halfway house, at home on house arrest or in jail.