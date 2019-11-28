‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Sends Strong Message to People in Her Past: ‘I Want to Be Left Alone’

Jenelle Evans is ready to move forward. The former Teen Mom 2 star and Kesha superfan Tweeted out a message stating that she’s tired of being weighed down by people from her past. This message comes as the separation from her husband, David Eason, seems to have gotten more complicated recently.

I wish everyone from my past would just let me be. 😓 I want to be left alone. — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 28, 2019

Fans were largely supportive of Evans’ sentiment, with one user offering the advice of healing her mind and “try not to worry what others are doing,” while another suggested she “keep out the toxic people” from social media and in real-life. Of course, a few suggested simply staying off social media was the best approach.

Just earlier today, Evans had tweeted a semi-cryptic message that read simply, “Once again, trust no one,” which was also taken to be in regards to her ongoing legal issues with her now-estranged husband. A judge granted Evans a restraining order against Eason, which was recently extended by two more weeks.

Along with the stress in her personal life, Evans has appeared to be contending with all sorts of falsehoods about the situation that have been circulating online. The 27-year-old posted last week that it was imperative that her fans not get their information from “random accounts” while assuring everyone that she’d be the one to relay any information relevant about her life and legal battles.

At the beginning of the week, it was confirmed that Eason had moved to Nashville to be present for the legal battle with Evans, who’d just moved there herself after leaving their home in North Carolina. While her ex has reportedly been obeying the terms of the restraining order, some of his social media posts have been construed as veiled threats to Evans by her fanbase.

In lighter news regarding Evans and her Twitter account, she tweeted last night asking whether or not she spoke with a southern accent. And it took no time for her 1.4 million followers to weigh in with their answers, most of which seemed to come to the consensus of ‘No.’