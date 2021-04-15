Taylor Swift Sends Thoughtful Gift to Fan Working as a Frontline Nurse

✖

Taylor Swift's generosity is continuing to show during the pandemic after one fan who is working as a nurse revealed that the pop star sent her a box of gifts, including a handwritten note. Flight nurse Britta Thomason was recently interviewed by Georgia newspaper The Telegraph about her work on the frontlines amid the pandemic, and she mentioned during the interview that she is a big fan of Swift's.

A few weeks later, a package from the singer arrived at Thomason's door, and she shared the gesture in a post on Facebook. "Y’all. Y’ALL!! I mentioned in a recent news article with The Telegraph & macon.com that I am a big Taylor Swift fan...and this showed up at work today!!" Thomason captioned a series of photos along with a video of herself opening the box. "I’ve always seen videos of her fans opening packages she sent them but never did I EVER think I would be one of them!" she continued. "I’m not one to fangirl about anything, but if you know me, you know I’m a Swiftie! Don’t mind me...I’ll be crying the rest of the day. Taylor, thank you!"

In her video, Thomason teared up as she read Swift's note, which began, "Dear Britta, I wanted to personally thank you for serving on the front lines of this pandemic and for being brave enough to put yourself in danger to help others." "I am so inspired by your passion for helping and caring for patients and I was so touched that you mentioned liking my music recently," the message continued. "I've sent you some cozy clothes for when you're off duty. I'll be thinking about you and forever grateful. Love, Taylor."

In March, Swift and her mom, Andrea, donated $50,000 to a woman with five children who lost her husband to COVID-19. Vicki Quarles' husband, Theodis Ray Quarles, died one week before Christmas, and her close friend DeQuanda Smith started a fundraiser for the family, to which Swift and Andrea jointly donated $50,000.

"Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my 5 daughters," Quarles said in a message shared by Smith. "I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our homestate of Tennessee. I appreciate the sweet personal note, it warmed my heart."