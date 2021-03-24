Taylor Swift and Mom Andrea Donate $50,000 to Mother of 5 Whose Husband Died From COVID-19

✖

Taylor Swift and her mom, Andrea Swift, jointly donated $50,000 to a GoFundMe this week to support a mother of five whose husband died from COVID-19, helping the fundraiser meet its goal. Vicki Quarles is a mom of five who lost her husband, Theodis Ray Quarles, to COVID-19 one week before Christmas, and the fundraiser was started by her close friend DeQuanda Smith.

Smith wrote that Theodis was "the MVP of this family of five daughters" and that Vicki saw her husband for the last time before he was taken to the hospital. "When the paramedics arrived to the Quarles' home to transport Theodis to the hospital for breathing difficulties, Vicki wasn't allowed to accompany her husband due to quarantine restrictions," she shared. "Little did she know that this would be her final engagement with her [husband and] best friend. She later received a call from the hospital that Theodis had [succumbed] to this awful virus."

"Just as superstars and legends are seldom replaced, Theodis' transition will forever leave a void on the Quarles team," Smith continued, writing that his daughters, Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah, "will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries...and ultimately their weddings." Smith explained that she decided to launch the page "in support of Vicki and her girls to offer financial relief and worry from things associated with basic immediate needs as well as for their continued growth, goals and [aspirations]."

She continued, "I am confident that their father, Theodis Ray Quarles, will be smiling from heaven when his little teacher, doctor, CEO, nurse, or entrepreneur makes her mark in the world." The GoFundMe had a goal of $50,000, and Taylor and Andrea shared their contribution on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the page has raised over $62,000. Following Taylor and Andrea's donation, Smith shared a message of gratitude from Vickie Quarles to the Swifts and others who have contributed.

"Words cannot express how incredibly grateful I am for all of the kind and caring people who have made donations in support of me and my 5 daughters," her statement read. "I would like to especially say thank you to Andrea and Taylor Swift for your thoughtfulness and generosity from our home state of Tennessee. I appreciate the sweet personal note; it warmed my heart. The road ahead will definitely not be the same without Theodis, but with each day, I am humbled and anchored in hope that I can continue to raise the girls to be as compassionate and caring as all of you. Thank you so very much."