Taylor Swift Sends 'Folklore' Cardigan to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia, Earning Rave Reviews

Taylor Swift sent Natalia Bryant, the 17-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, a cardigan just like the one seen in the music video for her Folklore single "Cardigan." Natalia's mother Vanessa Bryant showed off the sweater on Instagram, earning praise from fans on social media for the show of kindness. Swift also made the cardigan available for fans to buy on her website for $49.

Vanessa shared a photo of Natalia posing with the cardigan and thanked Swift for the special gift. "Thank you so much [Swift]," Natalia wrote on her own Instagram page. "I am obsessed with Folklore!!" The white cardigan includes three-star patches on each sleeve. It is very similar to the one available for fans, which includes another patch on the front reading, "The Folklore Album."

"Cardigan" is the first single from Folklore, which was released on Friday, only a day after Swift announced the album. Like many of the 16 songs on the album, "Cardigan" is a collaboration with The National guitarist Aaron Dessner, who co-produced the album with Swift and Jack Antonoff. The record also includes "Exile," which features Bon Iver. Swift recorded a 17th song, "The Lakes," which is only included on physical copies of Folklore.