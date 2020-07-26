Taylor Swift Sends 'Folklore' Cardigan to Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Natalia, Earning Rave Reviews
Taylor Swift sent Natalia Bryant, the 17-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, a cardigan just like the one seen in the music video for her Folklore single "Cardigan." Natalia's mother Vanessa Bryant showed off the sweater on Instagram, earning praise from fans on social media for the show of kindness. Swift also made the cardigan available for fans to buy on her website for $49.
Vanessa shared a photo of Natalia posing with the cardigan and thanked Swift for the special gift. "Thank you so much [Swift]," Natalia wrote on her own Instagram page. "I am obsessed with Folklore!!" The white cardigan includes three-star patches on each sleeve. It is very similar to the one available for fans, which includes another patch on the front reading, "The Folklore Album."
"Cardigan" is the first single from Folklore, which was released on Friday, only a day after Swift announced the album. Like many of the 16 songs on the album, "Cardigan" is a collaboration with The National guitarist Aaron Dessner, who co-produced the album with Swift and Jack Antonoff. The record also includes "Exile," which features Bon Iver. Swift recorded a 17th song, "The Lakes," which is only included on physical copies of Folklore.
Swift revealed that "Cardigan" is about "a lost romance and why young love is often fixed so permanently within our memories. Why it leaves such an indelible mark," reports Entertainment Tonight. She also revealed that the song's music video does include some hidden Easter eggs for fans to find. "One thing I did purposely on this album was put the Easter eggs in the lyrics, more than just the videos," she wrote. "I created character arcs and recurring themes that map out who is singing about who."prevnext
Swift wrote and directed the "Cardigan" video herself. "A million thank you's to my brilliant, badass video team - cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, producer Jil Hardin, executive producer Rebecca Skinner, AD Joe 'Oz' Osbourne, editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller, and set designer Ethan Tobman," Swift wrote on Instagram Thursday. "The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling."
