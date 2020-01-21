Taylor Swift Reveals Mother Andrea Swift Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Taylor Swift has revealed that her mother, Andrea Swift, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. The “Soon You’ll Get Better” singer made the devastating announcement in a recent interview with Variety, revealing that doctors discovered the tumor as Andrea was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Swift told the outlet. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Swift had first revealed that her mother was battling breast cancer in in 2015 Tumblr post, explaining to her fans that “this is something my family and I thought you should know about now.”

“The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer,” she continued at the time. “She’s got an important battle to fight. Thank you for caring about my family so much that she would want me to share this information with you. I hope and pray that you never get news like this.”

In March of 2019, the singer revealed that her mother’s cancer had returned, something that led to Swift’s decision to limit her upcoming Lover tour. Instead, she’ll play just a handful of festival in the United States and Europe.

“I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen,” she told Variety. “We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” she added. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously, it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

Lover, the Grammy-winner’s seventh studio album, pays special tribute to Andrea and her battle. In the twelfth track on the album, “Soon You’ll Get Better,” Swift sings about her mother’s ongoing health issues and her fears of losing her.

“And I hate to make this all about me / But who am I supposed to talk to? / What am I supposed to do? / If there’s no you,” the lyrics for the song read.

“You like the nicer nurses, you make the best of a bad deal / I just pretend it isn’t real,” Swift sings in another line.