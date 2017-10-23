Taylor Swift Goes Nearly Nude in ‘…Ready For It?’ Video Teaser

On Monday, Taylor Swift shared a teaser clip from her upcoming music video for her song “…Ready For It?” showing fans a side of the singer they definitely haven’t seen before.

In the clip, Swift is seen wearing a nude bodysuit accented with various lines, creating the illusion that the singer is naked. It’s easily the most risqué look the star has sported in her decade-long career, echoes the aesthetic the 27-year-old debuted in her video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Reputation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Taylor Swift Announces First Shows After ‘Reputation’ Album

“…Ready For It? Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo,” Swift captioned the teaser.

The futuristic sci-fi video sees Swift don a black hooded cape before turning into a cyborg-like robot and fighting off a group of creatures. She also has a moment with a crackling orb of light, keeping with the video’s dark and villainous theme.

Swift released “…Ready For It” on Sept. 3, just days after debuting “Look What You Made Me Do.” On Friday, she released the third song from the album, “Gorgeous.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Taylor Swift