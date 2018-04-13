Man Arrested at Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hill Mansion for Trespassing

A man attempting to trespass at Taylor Swift‘s Beverly Hills home was arrested Sunday.

Justin Christoph Lilly, a homeless man, was arrested Sunday and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and refusing to leave private property after he attempted to scale a wall at the singer’s $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills on Sunday, The Blast reports.

According to prosecutors, Lilly tried to climb “the wall to the property, in spite of multiple warnings by security officers to leave” Sunday afternoon, though Swift was not currently staying at the property. He was eventually arrested and now faces a maximum sentence of six months.

This is not the first run in that Swift has had with an unwanted intruder.

Frank Andrew Hoover was arrested in 2016, after he showed up at a Swift concert, later following her entourage that drove from the venue to the airport in Austin, Texas, where she boarded her private jet with her parents. Swift had previously received a protective order against Hoover, requiring him to stay at least 500 feet away from her, prompting her security detail to contact local law enforcement, after he was accused of getting between 25 and 50 feet from her motorcade.

Prior to the protective order, and within the span of two months, Hoover reportedly sent Swift’s father, Scott Swift, numerous emails, with disturbing messages saying things like, “Without her, I walk the earth alone forever and she’ll continue to experience failed relationships that break her heart.”

In the beginning of 2018, Hoover faced charges after he reportedly sent more emails to Swift’s family. According to E! News, the emails referred to her family as the “evil family of devils,” told them to “enjoy the brain aneurysms and death” and also said, “Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus s– your daughter spread.”

He was initially held on $100,000 bond after his arrest. On April 2, Hoover pled guilty to repeatedly violating the order of protection, and was sentenced to ten years of probation, allowing him to stay out of jail. Hoover will be monitored for the first year by GPS, and is required to stay at least one mile away from the Swift family.

Hoover must also complete psychological testing, attend substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms and undergo random drug testing. Failure to comply by the requirements of his probation will mean an immediate jail sentence.