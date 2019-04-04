Taylor Swift Jokes About ‘Getaway Car’ After Teen Crashes Stolen Car Into Her Gate

On Tuesday, April 2, a 19-year-old was arrested after crashing a stolen car into the gate of Taylor Swift‘s Rhode Island home, with Swift herself remarking on the news with a hilarious comment.

After a Swift fan account posted a news story about the crash to Instagram, the musician commented with a very appropriate response quoting her song “Getaway Car,” which appeared on her 2017 album Reputation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Nothing good starts in a getaway car,” she wrote along with a shrugging emoji.

TMZ reported that officers had attempted a traffic stop, and when the driver did not comply, a police chase ensued at around 1 a.m. No one was home at the time of the crash, which occurred after the driver lost control of the car.

According to the Westerly Sun, the driver was 19-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis. Police said that Lewis hit the wall outside Swift’s property before ricocheting into the main entrance gate. At that point, Lewis and one passenger attempted to flee the scene, with officers losing sight of the passenger and apprehending Lewis.

Police said that Lewis and two passengers were taken to Providence-area hospitals for treatment. The third passenger who had fled was later located and was not injured.

Lewis has been charged with reckless driving by engaging police in high-speed pursuit, obstructing an officer, felony receiving stolen goods and driving when license is suspended or denied.

“We only have enough evidence to charge the driver,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. “Officers had accompanied all those taken to the hospital, as we were unaware of who the driver was at the time, but the officers were released from that assignment once we identified Mr. Lewis as the driver.”

This is not the first time Swift’s Watch Hill property has received an unwanted visitor. In 2013, a fan was arrested after swimming to the beach in front of the home at around 2 a.m., TMZ reported at the time. According to sources, police spotted the man around one mile from Swift’s home, where he told them that he intended to meet the singer. He had completed his swim before spotting Swift’s security team, at which point he decided to turn around. The suspect was booked for trespassing.

Swift recently opened up about her fears over her personal safety in an essay for ELLE magazine, referencing the multiple times her homes have been broken into over the years.

“I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds,” Swift revealed. “Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin