Taylor Swift Sparks Pregnancy Theories Amid Release of New Studio Album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift's surprise new album, Folklore, has fans going crazy about more than just the 16 new songs that dropped at midnight. As die-hard Swifties stayed up to midnight to catch their first listening party of Swift's eighth studio album, a new theory emerged: Swift is possibly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.
The theory was sparked and quickly formed and evolved throughout the early morning hours of Friday as fans listened song-to-song through the newest album, which Swift had unexpectedly announced Thursday morning. Known for dropping Easter eggs in her photos, music videos, and lyrics, a deep dive had fans pointing to everything from the fact she hasn't shown off her midsection in recent photos to what they say is an alleged baby bump visible in her "Cardigan" music video to the lyrics of "Peace," in which she sings, "give you my wild, give you my child."
Swift, for her part, hasn't commented on the rumors. However, as Folklore dropped, she explained in a post on social media that "in isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result," adding that the songs began as "visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity." Keep scrolling to read more on the newly formed theory.
i just checked the lyrics of peace and she said "Give you my wild, give you a child" IS SHE PREGNANT??????????????? OH MY GOSHHHHHHHHHHH @taylorswift13 ARE YOU PREGNANT??????— Taylor Swift is the music industry (@ikheavensathing) July 24, 2020
prevnext
Taylor, are you pregnant? What are these words in a song peace? Your eyes are blue like ocean Your brother is my brother You are the family I will give you the child please till us please you can’t keep that secret😭🤍🥺and look at your body there’s a baby I’m sure pic.twitter.com/FIqHIdF1CB— gorgeous__ (@moxiioh) July 24, 2020
Omg my friend pointed out that she thinks Taylor is pregnant and I'm like brooooo it MAKES SENSE— alexa (@alexasebert) July 24, 2020
prevnext
I know from being pregnant, you get insanely self aware and do things differently than you normally would. Her lyrics are very poignant and different than her typical subject matter. Lots of mother/baby references.— alexa (@alexasebert) July 24, 2020
HER ENGAGEMENT ???? HER WEDDING??? HER PREGNANCY???? I'M DEAD RN. #folkloreoutnow #TaylorSwift #TaylorSwiftFolklore https://t.co/DEGYapsa16— Folklore Stan 🎶 (@SwiftieWhisper) July 24, 2020
prevnext
Imma be real, I really thought Taylor Swift was gonna reveal she was pregnant in that cardigan video.— birthday princess (@lovelymacarena) July 24, 2020
Okay, ABSOLUTELY CRAZY THEORY. Taylor Swift might be pregnant? In all of her recent photos and even in her music video she won’t show her belly and is wearing huge loose clothing. Not only that but I swear I can see a small baby bump in her music video for cardigan 1/2— TreeSwift(ie) (@treequeen13) July 24, 2020
prevnext
TELL ME IM CRAZY BECAUSE I PROBABLY AM, BUT GUYS 🤰(more pics!) pic.twitter.com/21BITeZU9X— TreeSwift(ie) (@treequeen13) July 24, 2020
girl i- is taylor swift pregnant... go listen to her new album and in the song peace it says “give you my wild, give you a child” GIRL WHAT— Poppy🤍✨ (@itspoppysadly) July 24, 2020
prevnext
Taylor swift pregnant? pic.twitter.com/c9zOMAEQaT— sara🩰 (@sarajeanlegging) July 23, 2020
Taylor Swift is pregnant. B is for baby. This is the B key on the piano. pic.twitter.com/stFQbnLxsd— Paula Chuchro (@ChuchroPaula) July 24, 2020
prevnext
Taylor Swift is pregnant. “Your heartbeat on the highline” is an ultrasound reference— Paula Chuchro (@ChuchroPaula) July 24, 2020
The instant that Taylor Swift video started, I felt she was pregnant.— Meghann Roper (@Meghann51) July 24, 2020
prev
yes the rumours are true. taylor swift is pregnant with folklore :3— rafia (@repromantics) July 23, 2020