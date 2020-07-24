Taylor Swift Sparks Pregnancy Theories Amid Release of New Studio Album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift's surprise new album, Folklore, has fans going crazy about more than just the 16 new songs that dropped at midnight. As die-hard Swifties stayed up to midnight to catch their first listening party of Swift's eighth studio album, a new theory emerged: Swift is possibly pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

The theory was sparked and quickly formed and evolved throughout the early morning hours of Friday as fans listened song-to-song through the newest album, which Swift had unexpectedly announced Thursday morning. Known for dropping Easter eggs in her photos, music videos, and lyrics, a deep dive had fans pointing to everything from the fact she hasn't shown off her midsection in recent photos to what they say is an alleged baby bump visible in her "Cardigan" music video to the lyrics of "Peace," in which she sings, "give you my wild, give you my child."

Swift, for her part, hasn't commented on the rumors. However, as Folklore dropped, she explained in a post on social media that "in isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result," adding that the songs began as "visuals that popped into my mind and piqued my curiosity." Keep scrolling to read more on the newly formed theory.