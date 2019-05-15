Taylor Swift Issues Apology to Joe Jonas for Putting Him on Blast During Breakup

After putting Joe Jonas on blast during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008, Taylor Swift is now apologizing for how she handled the situation.

Back in 2008, an 18-year-old Swift appeared on the daytime series where she discussed her breakup with Jonas, who she says dumped her over the phone. However, on Wednesday’s episode of the show, Swift who appeared for the first time in years, addressed the takedown amid a game of “Burning Questions” with host, DeGeneres.

“What is the most rebellious thing you did as a teenager?” DeGeneres asked the singer.

“Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show,” Swift responded. “That was too much, that was too much. I was 18, yeah. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there.”

“Wow,” DeGeneres said. “That’s held onto you because I don’t remember that at all!”

During her 2008 interview, Swift was discussing her sophomore album, 2008’s Fearless, when DeGeneres asked if there was a song on the project about Jonas, with Swift having to tell the host that the two were no longer together.

“There’s one [song] that’s about that guy, but that guy’s not in my life anymore, unfortunately,” Swift responded, referencing her track “Forever and Always.” “That’s ouch.”

“We haven’t talked since, but you know what, some day I’m gonna find someone really, really great who’s right for me,” she continued. “You know what? It’s like when I find that person, that is right for me and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even going to be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18.”

Ironically, Swift is now dating another Joe, actor Joe Alwyn. The couple has been together since around late 2016, and has kept their relationship extremely private, never having walked a red carpet together and never directly posting about each other on social media. They’ve also gone to great lengths to avoid the paparazzi, though Swift has opened up about Alwyn in her music, telling fans that her song “Gorgeous” from her 2017 album, reputation, was about the British actor.

Meanwhile, Jonas tied the knot with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner this month when the two got married at a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards.

Swift even praised Turner’s show during “Burning Questions,” naming GOT as one of her favorite series. She also wore a button with Turner’s face on it on her recent cover of Entertainment Weekly, telling the magazine that the show provided the inspiration for reputation.

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show