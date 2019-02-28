Taylor Kinney Apologizes for Liking Shady Comment About Ex Lady Gaga

Taylor Kinney has apologized after liking a shady comment about his ex-fiancée Lady Gaga on Instagram, explaining that the whole thing was just a misunderstanding.

This week, Kinney posted a photo of himself and a friend in Chicago to Instagram, and fans hopped into the comments to discuss Gaga’s recent Oscar win and wonder how Kinney felt about the whole thing.

Instead of liking the comments congratulating Gaga on her win, fans spotted that Kinney instead liked one that read, “Stoked you got away from Gaga. #Hollyweird.”

On Wednesday, Kinney commented on his photo to explain that the like was a mistake.

“Sorry for the ‘like.’ It was an accident. I’m only proud and happy for Stef,” he wrote. Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani Germanotta.

Kinney and Gaga began dating in 2011 and got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015, eventually splitting in 2016. Gaga confirmed the split in an Instagram post in July 2016 in which she explained that the two were taking some space.

“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates,” she wrote. “Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”

The singer most recently addressed her breakup with Kinney during her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, comparing her career success to events in her personal life.

“It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams]. I sold 30 million, I lose Luc [Carl]. I get the movie, I lose Taylor [Kinney],” she said, referring to her role in 2018’s A Star Is Born. “It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”

She also addressed her relationship with Kinney specifically, saying, “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks.”

“My threshold for bulls— with men is just — I don’t have one anymore,” Gaga added. “In relationships, you have to move together.”

Gaga and Kinney have since spoken positively about each other in the press, including an October 2016 interview with E! News during which Gaga called Kinney her “best friend.”

“I have said it before — I love Taylor so much and he’s my best friend,” she said.

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin