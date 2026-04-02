Taron Egerton Is Reportedly Dating a Hulu Reality TV Star

Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader may be Hollywood’s hottest new couple!

The Rocketman actor, 36, and Love Thy Nader star, 29, are “seeing each other romantically,” TMZ reported on Monday after the pair was photographed on numerous romantic outings together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The duo has reportedly already been on more than five dates together after meeting in Los Angeles earlier this year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Taron Egerton attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Carry On” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on December 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Most recently, Egerton and Nader were spotted having a romantic date night Saturday at Capo, an Italian steakhouse in Santa Monica, and drinks by the patio bar at Shutters on the Beach, according to PEOPLE, who cited an insider when reporting that the two have been “on multiple dates lately.”

“She likes hanging out with him,” the insider said. “She’s just enjoying it for what it is, but she’s definitely into him.” The Kingsman actor is “fun to be around” and the Dancing With the Stars alum reportedly finds him “very charming with his British accent.”

Page Six previously reported that the two also went to a showing of Project Hail Mary together the night before, insisting that they have “known each other for some time.”

Neither Egerton nor Nader has addressed the dating rumors. The Eddie the Eagle actor was previously romantically linked to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennett in 2024, but the two reportedly split in the summer of 2025.

Brooks Nader at Vanity Fair’s The 2026 Vanities Party – A Night for Young Hollywood held at Bar Marmont on March 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Nader was previously married to media executive Billy Haire, but the two divorced in 2024 after four years of marriage. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has also been linked to other high-profile names, including actor Kevin Costner, tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and NFL legend Tom Brady. She also dated her Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, until April 2025.

The model was also recently cast in Fox’s upcoming Baywatch reboot, donning an iconic red bathing suit as she prepares to star in the lifeguard drama alongside Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck and Livvy Dunne.

Egerston’s Netflix thriller Apex, which also stars Charlize Theron, is set to be released on April 24 and features the British actor as a hunter tracking down Theron’s endangered rock climber character.