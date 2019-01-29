Tarek El Moussa Sparks Dating Rumors After Gifting Nanny With $40,000 Car

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa gifted his nanny Mossy with a particularly expensive birthday gift recently, leading to fan speculation that the two might be dating.

El Moussa posted a video of Mossy seeing her gift, a Lexus SUV priced at roughly $40,000, on June 13.

“Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!! She has the most important job in the world which helping me raise Tay and Bray! The kids love her so much we couldn’t imagine life without her!! (Plus she makes me the best food). She’s 100 percent part of our family and we [love] her!!”

Fans got a kick out of the video and were surprised by the expensive gift.

“So ima quit my job and be a nanny,” one commenter wrote, while another wrote, “So I need to switch careers?”

“Clearly I’m nannying for the wrong family,” joked a third.

El Moussa’s rep denied initial rumors that the two could be dating, but a source at Life & Style recently reported the 36-year-old is hoping to change that.

“Friends think he has the hots for Mossy,” the source claimed. “She’s just his type, and she’s amazing with Brayden and Taylor, which he would find really attractive.”

“Being good with kids is definitely something he looks for in a woman,” the source continued.

El Moussa and ex-wife Christina married in 2009, but filed for divorce in 2017 over irreconcilable differences.

She has since moved on to dating British television personality Ant Anstead, and in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight El Moussa said he supported the relationship.

“I think he’s a really nice guy, to be honest with you. I know he has kids. I know he has a TV show,” El Moussa said. “My kids talk about him and I’ve met him a few times and he seems like a really nice guy.”

In a recent interview with E! News, Christina said she “could definitely see myself getting married to Ant in the future.”