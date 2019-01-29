Tarek El Moussa Takes Jab At Ex Christina During Kids’ Open House

While attending an open house for his kids, Flip or Flop host Tarek El Moussa used the opportunity to passive-aggressively mock Christina El Moussa as the pair work on their divorce.

The HGTV host posted a photo of himself in a kid’s classroom and added the caption “Single #dadlife Kid’s open house…mom’s [thinking face emoji],” implying that Christina was nowhere to be seen at the event to support their kids.

This isn’t the first time Tarek has taken to social media to attempt to mock his estranged wife, having attempted to take a jab at her just last week.

Tarek’s previous attempt at mockery involved posting a photo of himself under a sign that read, “No guns,” with Tarek adding the caption “or helicopters” and tagging his wife. The reference was to a fight the two got into that involved a gun and escalated to a police helicopter arriving.

Shortly after posting the photo, he deleted it, with Tarek’s friends coming to his defense and claiming it was a “joke,” according to TMZ.

That fight took place in May of 2016 with police responding to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun.” According to reports, the fight escalated to Tarek grabbing a gun and heading to the wilderness, necessitating the helicopter to locate him. When he was found, he claimed he needed to blow off some steam with a hike and brought the gun to protect himself from potential mountain lions.

When police investigated the couple’s residence, they eventually seized five guns, including an AR-15.

Christina opted to take the high road in response to the social media insults, posting a photo to her social media page that read, “No time for bullsh*t when you’re trying to build an empire,” adding the caption, “Only surround yourself with the best.”

Despite the tensions between them, Tarek managed to slip a sincere post about Christina onto social media to celebrate Mother’s Day earlier this week.

Knowing he was in the doghouse for his behavior, he wrote the caption, “I’m a day late and a dollar short…but…I want to wish Christina a happy Mother’s Day Tay and Bray love her to the moon and back!” to accompany a photo of their two children.

Tarek has spent much of his time on social media since filing for divorce in January posting photos of himself with blond women who closely resemble Christina.

