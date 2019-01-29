‘Flip or Flop’ Host Tarek El Moussa Dating Lingerie Model

On Monday ‘Flip or Flop’ co-hosts Tarek El Moussa and and Christina El Moussa officially finalized their divorce. Now it looks like Tarek has moved on.

According to an insider at In Touch, El Moussa started dating lingerie model Patience Silva after he and Christina split in 2016.

Videos by PopCulture.com

• Placebo effect • A post shared by Patience Silva ⊿◤ (@patiencesilva) on Jan 22, 2018 at 7:33pm PST

“They met toward the end of last year on the celebrity dating app Raya,” the source said.

And even though the ink on his divorce just dried, El Moussa has reportedly fallen hard for Silva.

“Tarek’s in love with Patience,” the source said. “Patience is spiritual, warm and caring. She’s the perfect match for Tarek, who has been to hell and back since his split from Christina.”

The source said Tarek wanted to keep the relationship quiet for as long as possible as to not disrupt the divorce.

“Patience is a private person,” the source said. “He doesn’t want to jinx this.”

Tarek and Christina split in December 2016 following an incident that involved a 911 call and a gun, though they managed to continue to work together for the sake of their show and their two children.

“We’ve been working together for a really long time,” Tarek told PEOPLE in August 2017. “It’s our job. Obviously, we know each other really well.”

The HGTV host is also starting a new project titled Pick Me Up Project, which is dedicated to helping people less fortunate.

“Life is pretty difficult and I’m a big believer that if you need help, reach out. Talk to people, learn from people, share experiences with people,” he said in a preview clip. He added that these moments can change your life or the life of someone else,” El Moussa said.

Christina has reportedly moved on as well, as she’s recently been dating British TV personality Ant Anstead for a couple of months.