Tara Reid Accused of Being Too Skinny After Paparazzi Snaps Date Night Photo

Tara Reid stepped out for date night with boyfriend Ted Dhani in Los Angeles this week, and the pair were spotted by paparazzi as they headed into Catch restaurant.

Reid and Dhani, a tech entrepreneur, have kept their relationship under wraps since word recently spread that they were dating. The Daily Mail shares that the duo had rumors flying when Dhani accompanied Reid to Christina Milian’s birthday party in September. A source told Page Six at the time that the pair are “casually dating.”

The actress donned a hot pink mini dress for the date, accessorizing with black heels and a black patent clutch. Dhani coordinated with Reid in an all-black ensemble.

Reid’s thin figure was on display in the body-hugging dress, and the figure-flaunting ensemble caused several people to remark on her appearance on social media.

OMG #TaraReid is so #skinny now. This is what the #industry does to these poor women. She was so beautiful what have they done to her ! pic.twitter.com/PWVFWwc6m0 — Jamie Myers (@JamieMyers9) October 20, 2017

Tara Reid looks horrific — stephanie phillips. (@StefalumpK) October 20, 2017

Reid previously opened up about being the subject of weight-shaming while speaking to E! News in July.

“I’ve definitely felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life,” she said. “People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

At the time, Reid was promoting her film Worthless, which addresses bullying and body-shaming.

“The body shaming that is going on right now is to a degree that is so bad for girls and I really relate to that and I understand that so this movie meant a lot to me,” she said.

“I think this movie could affect a lot of people and really think twice before you have something negative to bully on someone,” Reid continued. “One word can change someone’s life.”

