Tara Reid Fires Back at Body Shamers Saying She’s Anorexic

Tara Reid is hitting back against bodyshamers again, insisting that she is not anorexic despite a recent photo of her looking super skinny.

Last week, a photo of the 41-year-old Sharknado actress showed her wearing a pink dress at a Los Angeles restaurant with her boyfriend, Ted Dhani. In a new interview with The Daily Mail after the photo went viral, Reid said she is healthy and has weighed 95 pounds for years.

“I am not anorexic. I have never been anorexic and I don’t have an eating disorder,” she told the Mail. “I am just thin. People are overweight and we don’t attack them every time they go out.”

Reid said people have been calling her “painfully thin for years,” noting that her weight has changed very little.

“It’s the same weight,” she said. “I don’t fluctuate – it’s just who I am. I do eat. I eat all the time. But this is just my natural weight and people need to leave me alone.”

Reid said she wasn’t as slim at 20 years old, when she made American Pie, because she was eating unhealthy food and drinking beer.

“If people think I’m in denial, I think they’re in denial. That’s just the truth. I’m not in denial and if they want to look at it that way, I can’t change their mind,” Reid told the Mail. “But maybe they should look at themselves too because they’re the ones with the problem. It’s not me.”

As for that controversial date night photos, Reid told the Mail she hated it. One even showed her underwear as she tried to get out of a sports car.

“They made it look like I’m showing my crotch. Well first of all, why are you taking pictures of it? And you can see I’m wearing underwear and then they blur that out?” she said. “So now it makes me look like a trashy girl, a w**** basically. And here, I’m trying to do a nice thing and go on a date with my boyfriend and I can’t even do that. I was embarrassed.”

Reid also discussed the topic of bullying with E! News this summer, since one of her new movies, Worthless, touches on the subject.

“Bullying is such a big deal these days and it’s something I very much personalized with,” Reid told E!. “In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying and I know what that feels like and how much it hurt.”