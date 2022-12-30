Tamar Braxton Argument With Sister Trina Resurfaces After Health Scare
The first three seasons of Braxton Family Values are available for streaming on Hulu, and old, and new fans can't get enough. Not only are they streaming the episodes available, but other episodes and clips have resurfaced and is causing an ongoing conversation on social media. Tamar is the youngest and most opinionated sister, constantly at odds with one or more of her older siblings. She's the closest in age to Trina, and over the years, the two have been in many iconic arguments that have kept fans talking. One, in particular, started over a discussion about chicken that went too far and has social media users debating who was wrong.
After Trina invited the sisters, sans Toni, over for a taste test of her new menu for her restaurant, Tamar offered the biggest critique. Jabs between the two sisters were thrown, leading to an epic showdown. Trina felt Tamar's criticism was not constructive, while Tamar argued that Trina was too sensitive. And the insults began from there.
"I'm not gon' do a transfer of energy with this right here," Trina told Tamar. "I have great energy," Tamar snapped back. "No you – actually you have the worse energy in the world," Trina replied. And that's when things took a turn.
"Your baby father," Tamar shot. "Yup. He does too. So does yours. Now put that sh*t in your corn cob pipe and smoke that m*th*rf*ck*r cause nobody got time for this!" Trina said back. "You're pathetic," Tamar told her sister. "Yes you are," Trina said calmly. "Trina, grow up," Tamar told her. "You grow up. Raise your child, by yourself," Trina said, before adding, "And stop putting him off on Mommy."
Social media users are split on who was wrong. But either way, they were entertained. The resurfaced clip comes days after Tamar revealed she was hospitalized battling a bad case of the flu just days before Christmas.
Throw the rock and hide the hand
lol uh NAH y’all are being biased. Tamar didn’t simply give a critique. She was being an asshole about it, Trina didn’t lash her until Tamar chose to bring her family into it + threw unprovoked shade at Traci. She was not innocent here.— Queen. (@yepimthatbih) December 29, 2022
While some agree that Trina is sensitive, they also say Tamar's critique was overkill. Many also say she always played the victim after arguments with her sister when she couldn't handle their comebacks.prevnext
Ready to snap
Trina couldn’t wait to say all that to Tamar 😭😭Tamar do be coming for Trina tho https://t.co/5XOrlE4GYD— 9/12 (@chynadanae) December 29, 2022
After the argument, Trina admitted that she was frustrated over how much their mother babysits for Tamar's son. However, the sisters all agreed that the argument wasn't the right time for her to address that.prevnext
Don't ask for my opinion if you aren't ready for my truthful answer
It wasn’t that serious for it to get to that point. Trina was sensitive then Tamar got defensive and it snowballed— 🔑-ah (@_ItsKiaBITCH) December 29, 2022
Some viewers felt both took things too far, but mainly Trina for getting so defensive about Tamar's critique. Still, neither one of their responses seemed warranted.prevnext
Communication is key
This proves the point that I made when I said Trina was the best communicator wand the only would who could shut Tamar down and that’s why Traci clung to her at times.. https://t.co/8WrQPhzkPI— Serena VanDerHoodsen (@bcause_iCAN) December 29, 2022
Of all the sisters, Trina appeared to be the most level-headed. But even she would reach her breaking point at times.prevnext
The little sister syndrome
Tamar such a baby sis 🤣🤣🤣 and Trina always had time to check her 😭— JQ (@that_b_jq) December 29, 2022
Throughout the years, the sisters alleged they allowed Tamar to get away with a lot due to her being the youngest. But after watching her behavior on the show, they began to set boundaries.prevnext
She's undefeated
lmaoooooo trina used to get tamar everytime https://t.co/nLDGx1AFrk— TCarter ❤️🔥 (@Trevvionnn) December 29, 2022
Trina and Tamar have some of the most memorable arguments. While the other sisters (except Traci) typically ignore Tamar's antics or bow out, Trina always went toe-to-toe.prev