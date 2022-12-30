Tamar Braxton Argument With Sister Trina Resurfaces After Health Scare

The first three seasons of Braxton Family Values are available for streaming on Hulu, and old, and new fans can't get enough. Not only are they streaming the episodes available, but other episodes and clips have resurfaced and is causing an ongoing conversation on social media. Tamar is the youngest and most opinionated sister, constantly at odds with one or more of her older siblings. She's the closest in age to Trina, and over the years, the two have been in many iconic arguments that have kept fans talking. One, in particular, started over a discussion about chicken that went too far and has social media users debating who was wrong.

After Trina invited the sisters, sans Toni, over for a taste test of her new menu for her restaurant, Tamar offered the biggest critique. Jabs between the two sisters were thrown, leading to an epic showdown. Trina felt Tamar's criticism was not constructive, while Tamar argued that Trina was too sensitive. And the insults began from there.

"I'm not gon' do a transfer of energy with this right here," Trina told Tamar. "I have great energy," Tamar snapped back. "No you – actually you have the worse energy in the world," Trina replied. And that's when things took a turn.

"Your baby father," Tamar shot. "Yup. He does too. So does yours. Now put that sh*t in your corn cob pipe and smoke that m*th*rf*ck*r cause nobody got time for this!" Trina said back. "You're pathetic," Tamar told her sister. "Yes you are," Trina said calmly. "Trina, grow up," Tamar told her. "You grow up. Raise your child, by yourself," Trina said, before adding, "And stop putting him off on Mommy."

Social media users are split on who was wrong. But either way, they were entertained. The resurfaced clip comes days after Tamar revealed she was hospitalized battling a bad case of the flu just days before Christmas.