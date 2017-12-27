Demi Moore’s Daughter Dedicates Bikini Photo ‘To Everyone Who Called Me Ugly at 13’

Just after sharing a holiday bikini shot with her sisters, Tallulah Willis posted a solo swimsuit snap with an extra dose of confidence.

Tallulah, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, revealed the below photo of herself hanging out in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest. She shows off her bikini body while sending a message to her haters from her adolescence.

“Dedicated to everyone who called me ugly at 13,” Tallulah wrote.

Tallulah, 23, took the photo while taking a dip with her sisters Rumer, 29, and Scout, 26.

The sisterly trio made waves on the Internet over the Christmas weekend when they united for a swimsuit photo while posing in the same locale.

Both photos have received more than 16,000 likes each.

