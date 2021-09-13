Tahj Mowry Reveals If He Will Work With Sisters Tia and Tamera Again (Exclusive)

Tahj Mowry and his sisters, Tia and Tamera Mowry all grew up in Hollywood together. Tia and Tamera are known for starring in the hit TV series Sister, Sister before moving on to do separate projects over the year. Younger brother, Tahj Mowry appeared on a few episodes of Sister, Sister before starring in his own series Smart Guy and appearing in various film and TV shows over the years. But will we see the trio in an upcoming series or movie down the road? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Mowry, who is all about working with his sisters again.

“Working with my sisters, it’s been some years since we’ve been able to do it, but working with my sisters has always been fun,” Mowry told PopCulture. “It’s not even work, you know what I mean? And it’s sort of that built-in chemistry that we have already just from being siblings. So yes, definitely down the road, we all would love to do something together. And it’s cool because there’s different avenues we can go with that. If it’s a new project, it could be a sequel to something else. The possibilities are endless with that. But yeah, definitely. I would never not want to work with my sisters on something.”

There were plans for a Sister, Sister reboot, but Tia confirmed in August the reboot isn’t happening. While it’s unknown when the trio will get back together again professionally, Mowry is moving forward with his career. Smart Guy is being rebooted after the series went off-air in 1999. Mowry said it’s still in the early stages of development, but he said fans are going to love what’s coming.

“Sometimes these reboots take a little time,” he explained. “There’s the ownership side of it. But we do have a writer who’s very talented and we have a possible home for it. So we’re working on it. Fans, just please be patient with me. We got to make sure it’s right. We got to make sure the rest of the cast is available and on board, but it will happen. I will make sure it happens. Just can’t tell you when you’ll be able to watch it, but it’s going to be very special.”

After Smart Guy was canceled on The WB, the series began airing on the Disney Channel for a few years before moving to BET and MTV2 over the years. It can currently be streamed on Disney+, and the fact that it’s still available to watch has led to an increasing number of fans.

“I think there was a time where it wasn’t on my mind, but the fans are very vocal,” he said when asked why he’s bringing the show back. “Smart Guy fans are very, very vocal, which is why I want to take my time and do it right, and keep that nostalgic aspect that older fans love, but also create a new lane for the new generation to enjoy it as well. So it’ll be a nice sort of continuation. We like to call it sort of a sequel, in a way.”