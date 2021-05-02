T-Pain Harassed With Racist Slurs During 'Call of Duty' Stream, But He Epically Gets Revenge

✖

T-Pain, unfortunately, had to deal with a difficult situation recently when playing Call of Duty online with fellow gamers. The rapper, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, was playing Call of Duty on Twitch (a streaming service that allows users to post a stream of their gameplay) when a group of players harassed him with racist language, including referring to him as the N-word. In the end, T-Pain did get his revenge on the players, as he spoke out against their racism and put them in their place in the game.

One person who viewed T-Pain's Twitch stream recorded the unfortunate incident in question, and the video has since made the rounds on social media. The clip begins with T-Pain being harassed by a group of Call of Duty players, who hurled racist insults at him and even said at one point, "f—k Black Lives Matter." Understandably, the rapper was upset over the situation, as he could be heard saying, "I want all of them." He went on to shout to the others in the match, as he took down the racist group of players by wiping every last one of them out, "I want every single f—king one of them! I want it all, I want it all, I want every part of it! I want the whole thing!"

INSTANT KARMA: Rapper T-Pain gets harassed and called the n-word by group racists on ‘Call Of Duty.’ Wipes out their entire team of racist and wins next round. pic.twitter.com/N9nEW3ncBJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 29, 2021

T-Pain emerged victorious in the end, celebrating with a drink as he relished his win. He said on the stream, "Ladies and gentlemen, looks like the [n-word] wins. Stupid idiots." According to Entertainment Weekly, the clip became a talking point on Reddit, and T-Pain even weighed in to thank those who were vocalizing their support. He told his fans, "You guys are f—king awesome. Love you all. Just doing my duties (ha….. dootie) as a citizen." In light of this racist incident, Activision, the publisher behind Call of Duty, released a statement to TMZ in which they noted that they are taking appropriate action moving forward.

"It is saddening and troubling that some use the communications functions in games to espouse hate," the company stated on Friday. "We have taken a number of actions to address, including banning thousands of players for racist and hate-oriented names; implementing new technology; and providing even easier ways for players to report offensive behavior. We will continue to invest in and deploy additional measures aimed not only at enforcement of our policies, but also prevention and education."