Sylvester Stallone Slams Mayweather-McGregor Fight

Sylvester Stallone wasn’t impressed by the Conor McGregor–Floyd Mayweather boxing match and he isn’t mincing words speaking about it.

On Monday morning, the Rocky Balboa star was leaving the Palm Beverly Hills and was asked by TMZ reporters about whether he thought the GGG vs. Canelo fight was going to be more exciting than the McGregor–Mayweather match.

“Of course it is, you know that,” Stallone said. “This is a real fight.”

The 71-year-old actor is joining the list of people that believe the match between the Irish MMA superstar and the undefeated boxing legend was a farce or simply a money-making stunt.

Boxing star Oscar de la Hoya has also been outspoken about the theory that the McGregor-Mayweather fight was fake.

“I still think it was a farce,” he said during an appearance on The MMA Hour. “I think that the fact these morning news articles are coming out about Floyd bet tons of money to win in the tenth round, I just don’t fall for it.”

While Stallone is excited for the GGG vs. Canelo fight, he’s also looking forward to the fight between his character Rocky Balboa, and onscreen rival Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren.

The two are reportedly set to face off in the upcoming sequel to Creed. In the first Creed movie, Rocky trained Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) to become a highly-respectable competitor on the national scene.

According to Stallone, the sequel will see Balboa facing off with Drago once again after they battled in the ring in Rocky IV.

“You know I gotta hit Drago once,” he said, according to TMZ.

In Rocky IV, Drago killed Apollo Creed, Adonis’ father, with a severe blow to the head during a match, which prompted Rocky to challenge him to their own bout on Christmas Day in Moscow.

While Stallone is ready to “hit Drago,” Lundgren is also getting prepared for the movie. The Swedish actor shared a video on social media showing his training for the upcoming film and he is looking as ripped as ever. Check out the clip here.