‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Fuels Breakup Rumors With Sly Instagram Move

Eagle-eyed social media followers have spotted a potentially telling digital deletion that might signal trouble in paradise for a Hollywood power couple. Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has apparently removed a romantic photo with fiancé Jonathan Davino from her Instagram, prompting speculation about their relationship status.

The vanished image, which featured the pair sharing a kiss during New Year’s celebrations welcoming 2025, was part of a holiday photo carousel that now displays only shots of Sweeney on a jet ski and partying with friends, InStyle observed. The post’s original caption reading, “The last few days of 2024 will forever be some of my favorite,” remains unchanged despite the photo’s removal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This subtle social media change follows recent reports that the couple, engaged since February 2022, have postponed their wedding plans. TMZ previously reported that the 27-year-old actress and her 41-year-old producer partner delayed their May nuptials, citing scheduling conflicts. The same outlet claimed Sweeney had vacated their shared residence and temporarily relocated to the Beverly Hills Hotel.

On Monday, popular gossip account Deuxmoi highlighted the deleted image, noting Sweeney had “deleted [her] NYE picture” with Davino and speculating, “Think they might be broken up.”

Despite these signs, the couple was spotted dining together at New York City’s Crane Club steakhouse in December 2024, sporting coordinated leather ensembles. The pair has maintained a deliberately low-profile relationship since they were first linked romantically in 2018.

Sweeney explained her preference for dating outside the entertainment industry in a February 2022 Cosmopolitan interview, saying, “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest.” In that same conversation, she emphasized wanting a partner who’s also a “best friend” with whom she could “hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of.”

During her Saturday Night Live hosting gig earlier this year, Sweeney directly addressed false rumors about her relationship with Anyone But You co-star, Glen Powell, affirming that Davino was “the man of my dreams” and that they remained “stronger than ever.”

Most recently, Sweeney shared glimpses of an African safari trip with girlfriends on Instagram. The vacation photos showing her encounters with wildlife and moments with friends notably did not include Davino.