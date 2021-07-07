Suzzanne Douglas, 'The Parent 'Hood' and 'When They See Us' Actress, Dead at 64

✖

Suzzanne Douglas, a beloved actress who appeared in The Parent 'Hood and When They See Us, has died at the age of 64. According to Entertainment Weekly, the news of Douglas' death was initially shared by one of her cousins, as well as a close friend. The outlet noted that, at this time, the cause of death has not been disclosed. Douglas is survived by her husband Roy Jonathan Cobb and their daughter.

In a heartfelt post, Stephanie Perry Moore — a writer and TV producer who was friends with Douglas — wrote, "I got to stand beside greatness. Suzzanne Douglas Cobb, I love you dear lady. Thanks for always checking on me and for showing me elegance and grace walking. I’ve got a heavy heart, but I’m blessed to be a part of the legacy you touched. I am better because I knew you.

Heaven is richer."

Suzzanne Douglas was a quiet, elegant force as we made WHEN THEY SEE US. A gentlewoman. A gem of a lady. A confident, caring actor who breathed life into the words and made them shimmer. I’m grateful that our paths in this life crossed. May she journey on in peace and love. pic.twitter.com/1ZhaucGEiK — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2021

Douglas' cousin, Angie Tee, issued a touching memorial as well. "Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today," Tee wrote. "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin."

Tee went on to write, "I can remember growing up, there weren't very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in Tap starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in How Stella Got Her Groove Back. The Inkwell, Jason's Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane you will be missed RIP."

Over on Twitter, many of Douglas' fans have been mourning her passing, with one fan writing, "We’ve lost one of our Queens in Hollywood royalty. She was either your favorite TV mom, TV sister or TV cousin. She has graced us with her presence for decades." The fan added, "Definitely one of the underdogs in Black Hollywood. Rest in Heaven, Miss Suzzanne Douglas."