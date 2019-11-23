Susan Sarandon Suffers ‘Fractured Nose, Banged up Knee’ in Dramatic Injury Photo

Susan Sarandon is recuperating after suffering multiple injuries this past week, stemming from a rough fall in her New York home. The 73-year-old actress took to social media on Friday evening to reveal a dramatic pair of photos, detailing her gruesome injury, which included a fractured nose, a bump on her head and a black eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Sarandon (@susansarandon) on Nov 22, 2019 at 8:30am PST

In the photo, which garnered more than 64,000 likes and a long list of comments from fans wishing the Rocky Horror Picture Show actress well, Sarandon revealed it all happened after suffering a “a little slip,” which equaled out into a lot of damage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Concussion, fractured nose, banged up knee. So, looks like I won’t be able to meet the folks in New Hampshire with Senator Sanders tomorrow. I’m really sorry I’ll miss that opportunity,” Sarandon wrote alongside the photo.

Many took to the comments section, including the likes of Matt Bomer and Michelle Pfeiffer.

“Oh no I hope you’re ok. Sending [love emoji],” Bomer wrote.

“Oh no! Feel better Sue!” Pfeiffer wrote, with a prayer hands emoji and heart.

Sharing what she would have said to those engaging in the presidential campaign, Sarandon detailed part of her speech in the post.

“This is an emergency. Ask the scientists, the farmers, the creatures in the sea. Ask all those who have lost their homes from hurricanes, flood and fire, ask the endless stream of climate refugees, and the people of Flint, San Juan, and Standing Rock. This is a emergency. Ask the mothers who have lost their children to the opioid epidemic or because of the price of insulin. Ask the mothers who have lost their kids to gun violence in schools, in churches, in their bedrooms. This is an emergency. Ask those separated from their families at the border, or those separated from their loved ones by an unjust, racist, for-profit prison system. This is an emergency when our young people have no hope for education, for dream-making, because of insurmountable student debt. When teachers are forced to have additional jobs and when 40 hours of honest labor can still leave you in poverty. When homophobia, Islamaphobia (sic), transphobia and racism take lives, that is an emergency.

This is not the time for a ‘pathway’ to or ‘framework’ for incremental change. Emergencies require bold, visionary leadership. Senator Sanders believes in us and that together a better world is possible. He has been fighting for social, racial and economic justice his entire life, long before running for President, often before it was acceptable. Now it’s time for us to fight for him.”

Sarandon has long been a supporter of Sen. Sanders, notably speaking out on his behalf during the 2016 president campaign.

Photo credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images